Aaron Wan-Bissaka will now undergo a medical with West Ham United on Monday morning, according to Sky Sports News.

Wan-Bissaka had been expected in London on Sunday to be put through his medical checks after Manchester United agreed to sell him to West Ham.

He did not undergo his medical though after an issue finalising exit terms with Manchester United, who have been expected to give him a payoff.

It was suggested Manchester United would be relaxed if he ended up staying.

Now though, Wan-Bissaka is closing in on joining West Ham after agreeing exit terms with Manchester United.

With everything now agreed, Wan-Bissaka will have his West Ham medical on Monday.

The Hammers will hope he comes through the checks and is then able to pen a contract with the club.

When Wan-Bissaka goes, Manchester United are expected to replace him with Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.