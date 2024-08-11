Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not yet started his medical at West Ham United as he has still not finalised his exit terms from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News.

It was thought the full-back was undergoing his West Ham medical this morning, however it had been scheduled for 4pm.

Wan-Bissaka though is not in London yet and is instead expected to travel this evening.

It has emerged that the defender has not yet finalised the terms of his exit with Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been due to give Wan-Bissaka a payoff to smooth his move to West Ham this summer.

West Ham are hopeful that the exit terms can be finalised and Wan-Bissaka will make his way down to London for a medical.

The Hammers have been able to agree a deal with Manchester United, but Wan-Bissaka will need to be happy for matters to proceed.

West Ham have been busy in terms of transfer business of late and will not want the Wan-Bissaka move to be derailed at a late stage.