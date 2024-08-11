Fulham are now ‘close’ to reaching an agreement with Aston Villa for the services of defender Diego Carlos, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa are ready to cash in on the former Sevilla man this summer if the price is right.

Carlos has drawn attention from a number of clubs, but it is Fulham who are pushing hard to get a deal done to take him to Craven Cottage.

Talks are happening and the two clubs are now ‘close’ to reaching an agreement over the transfer.

With the discussions between the two sides advanced, the work is now focused on the structure of the deal.

Fulham are also attempting to get personal terms in place with Carlos.

The defender cost Aston Villa a fee of £26m to take to Villa Park in the summer of 2022.

He quickly suffered a ruptured Achilles early on in his Aston Villa career though which was a big blow and now Unai Emery is prepared to let him move on.