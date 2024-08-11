Aston Villa and Liverpool will miss out on Germany international Maximilian Beier as a ‘total agreement’ has been reached by Borussia Dortmund to sign him.

Dortmund made Beier their top target when Niclas Fullkrug was sold to West Ham United recently.

They regard the Hoffenheim man as a big talent, but Dortmund have faced competition from the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Liverpool have both repeatedly been linked with wanting Beier, but now Dortmund are taking the 21-year-old off the table as an option for them.

Dortmund have a ‘total agreement’ with Hoffenheim now, according to Sky Deutschland.

They will pay a transfer fee which is worth a little more than €30m for Beier.

At the Ruhr giants the attacker will put pen to paper to a lengthy contract which will run through until the summer of 2029.

Beier will now soon go through his medical with Dortmund ahead of signing the contract and joining last season’s Champions League finalists.