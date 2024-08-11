Celtic will receive another bid for one of their in-demand stars in the coming days as the race for his signature heats up.

Brendan Rodgers watched his men continue their fine start to the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Hibernian.

Goals from Nicolas Kuhn and Callum McGregor, the midfielder’s strike a superb effort from outside the penalty area, sealed the deal at Easter Road.

Rodgers fielded Matt O’Riley for the full 90 minutes despite the midfielder being a wanted man.

Several sides are trying to sign O’Riley, but Italians Atalanta appear the most persistent and have had multiple offers rejected.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Celtic will have another bid from Atalanta to deal with in the coming days.

He remains a big priority for the Serie A side this summer and they will pull the trigger on a fresh offer.

Rodgers has admitted that if O’Riley does go then he will be impossible to replace like for like.

Brighton are also interested in the midfielder.