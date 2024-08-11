German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim are now ‘very concrete’ in talks with Southampton to sign one of the Saints defensive stars.

Southampton are preparing for the new league campaign and remain in the market for further additions, but exits are also expected as they try to raise funds.

Russell Martin saw his men play out a 0-0 draw in a friendly against Getafe at the weekend and the real business starts next weekend at Newcastle United.

Whether defender Armel Bella-Kotchap will still be at the club by that time remains to be seen.

Bella-Kochap is wanted in the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim are pushing hard to get him.

Negotiations are ‘very concrete’ between the two clubs, according to Sky Deutschland.

Personal terms for Bella-Kotchap to join Hoffenheim are not expected to present an issue.

Bella-Kotchap had a season to forget last term as he struggled on loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The defender has another two years left to run on his contract at Southampton.