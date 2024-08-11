A club looking to sign one of Liverpool’s stars will turn to alternative targets if they cannot make a breakthrough this week.

Liverpool are now approaching the start of the new Premier League season and have yet to make a single signing.

They have also decisions to make about players potentially leaving as they try to bring in fresh faces.

Reds defender Sepp van den Berg is one of those players drawing serious interest and he has admirers in the Bundesliga where he was on loan at Mainz last term.

Van den Berg is wanted back in his homeland by PSV Eindhoven too, but they are unwilling to meet the £20m price tag.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, PSV have not given up hope of signing Van den Berg.

However, if a breakthrough ‘fails to materialise this week’ then they will move on to other targets.

PSV are not willing to wait until the end of the window for the Liverpool defender and want the matter to be resolved soon.