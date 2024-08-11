Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted he will not be able to replace Matt O’Riley with a like for like player if he does go.

O’Riley is a wanted man in the final month of the summer transfer window and Celtic could lose him.

Italian side Atalanta have made multiple bids for the Danish midfielder, though none have yet to hit the spot for Celtic, while Brighton want to take O’Riley to the Premier League.

He started for Celtic in their 2-0 win over Hibernian on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership and Rodgers admits if O’Riley does go he cannot be replaced.

The cost of replacing O’Riley with a similar player would mean paying a price the Bhoys will not pay, Rodgers admits.

“I don’t think we can replace like-for-like”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.

“If he did leave, to get someone like that straight away would be very difficult.

“If he did go, it would be for big money and obviously we won’t be spending that on one player.

“I’m not overthinking it. He’s a gifted player that I love working with. His attitude is first class and he knows I trust him 100 per cent.”

The magic number for Celtic to sell O’Riley has not yet been reached, but if it is, Rodgers will want in reached soon in order that he can then splash the cash on players to strengthen his squad and soften the blow.