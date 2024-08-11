Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian at Easter Road.

Rodgers saw his side win their opening game of the campaign last weekend when they brushed aside Kilmarnock at Celtic Park with a 4-0 win.

The Northern Irish boss will want no slip-ups early in the season and Hibs away is a potential banana skin.

Celtic have won just one of their last three visits to Easter Road, with Hibs winning one and the other ending as a draw.

Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks today, while the back four is Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, the Bhoys have Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor, while Matt O’Riley also plays. James Forrest and Nicolas Kuhn support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers can look to his bench if changes are needed at any point and his options include Daizen Maeda and Mikey Johnston.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, O’Riley, Forrest, Kuhn, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Yang, Holm, Tomoki, Bernardo, Maeda, Ralston, Welsh, M Johnston