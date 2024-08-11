Leicester City do not have a deal agreed for Crystal Palace target Wilfried Zaha yet, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Zaha has slipped down the pecking order at Galatasaray, who he joined last summer from Crystal Palace, and is open to returning to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have explored bringing him back to Selhurst Park, but it is Leicester who have seemed to be the clear front-runners.

In Turkey it was suggested that a deal is essentially done for Zaha to join the Foxes on loan.

That talk is wide of the mark though and no agreement is in place between Leicester and Galatasaray.

Talks are continuing as the Foxes try to find an agreement.

However, for as long as no deal has been agreed, there remains a chance other clubs could try to hijack the swoop for Zaha.

The winger won the Turkish Super Lig title with Galatasaray last season and would be giving up Champions League football if he joins either Leicester or Crystal Palace.