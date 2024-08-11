Manchester United are relaxed if a move to West Ham United does not happen for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Athletic.

The Red Devils have agreed a fee with West Ham for Wan-Bissaka to make the move to the London Stadium and a medical was set to happen today.

Wan-Bissaka is not even in London yet though as he has not reached an agreement with Manchester United regarding his departure.

Manchester United have been expected to hand the right-back a payoff to help smooth the switch to West Ham.

There remain issues to resolve, however Manchester United are relaxed about the possibility that the deal might not to through.

They would be content to keep hold of Wan-Bissaka, despite having lined up Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui to replace him.

If Wan-Bissaka does not leave Old Trafford, Manchester United will not sign Mazraoui.

Both West Ham and Manchester United are optimistic the deal will still happen, however there appears to be the possibility that it may not.

West Ham retain interest in alternatives to the Manchester United man.