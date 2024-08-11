Manchester United are the club that a free agent ‘likes the most’, but a deal to take him to Old Trafford is not advanced.

Erik ten Hag’s side are chasing a double swoop on Bayern Munich for defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

They could still do further business beyond the pair however and hold an interest in experienced defender Mario Hermoso.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired and has been considering his options, with his agents speaking to several clubs.

Manchester United are amongst them and, according to Spanish outlet El Sevilista, the Red Devils are the club that Hermoso ‘likes the most’.

There is contact between the player and Manchester United, however no deal is advanced to take him to Old Trafford yet.

Developments are expected over the course of the next week as Hermoso waits to see if Manchester United progress talks.

The centre-back made 174 appearances for Atletico Madrid during his time at the Spanish club.

He picked up one La Liga title with Atletico Madrid.