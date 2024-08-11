Further clubs are also in the hunt to sign one of Southampton’s midfielders before the transfer window closes.

Russell Martin has made a host of signings in the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Yukinari Sugawara, Nathan Wood and Ronnie Edwards, while Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have joined permanently.

Saints are expected to sell players, especially to support future spending, and midfielder Charly Alcaraz is attracting attention.

He was on loan at Juventus for the second half of last season and Brazilian side Flamengo are chasing him this summer.

Alcaraz has more interest though and, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, clubs from the Premier League, the MLS and Italian side Lazio are keen.

They are looking at the possibility of taking the Argentine midfielder from Southampton.

He is under contract at Saints for another four years, until 2028.

Alcaraz ended last season with ten appearances in Serie A to his name and chipped in with one assist.

It remains to be seen which sides from the Premier League and the MLS are interested in signing Alcaraz.