Norwich City have launched a late bid to sign a winger, just a day after Leeds United saw an enquiry about signing the same player on a permanent deal knocked back, according to the South London Press.

The Canaries face the real prospect of losing the services of wide-man Jonathan Rowe this summer, with Marseille now having entered the race for him.

Leeds have also tried to buy Rowe, who made himself unavailable for Norwich in their loss at Oxford United on Saturday.

Now the Canaries are planning for Rowe’s exit and have been in to Crystal Palace to ask about winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Sheffield United are currently leading the race to sign Rak-Sakyi on loan.

Leeds went in with an enquiry about the Palace man on Saturday and asked about signing him on a permanent deal.

That idea was firmly rejected by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are prepared to loan Rak-Sakyi out to continue his development, but do not want to sell him.

Whether Norwich can push past Sheffield United late in the day remains to be seen.