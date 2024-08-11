Stockport County’s director of football Simon Wilson believes that in Everton loanee Tyler Onyango, his side are getting someone with good quality, physicality and versatility.

The newly-promoted League One side continued with their efforts to strengthen their team for the challenge by signing the young Everton midfielder on loan for the season.

After being sent out on two separate loan spells during the 2022/23 campaign, Onyango spent last season on Merseyside.

He was given only a minute of Premier League football by manager Sean Dyche, playing mostly with the Under-23 team.

This season, the Toffees are keen on more first-team action for Onyango and have sent the player on loan to League One to fulfil that purpose.

There is delight at Stockport County with the capture of the player, an emotion echoed by their director of football Wilson.

“Tyler brings a good deal of quality, physicality and versatility, which we think will suit our team and the league”, Wilson told his club’s official website.

“We expect him to settle in well, he already knows a good few of the squad, and our character references have been very good.

“Our thanks go to Everton for their support of the loan deal and for choosing us as the right Club for Tyler’s development.”

Stockport County won the League Two title last season and are tackling life in the third division of English football this year.