Sheffield United need a quick answer on a target they have just lodged a new bid for, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blades have stepped up their transfer market efforts as Chris Wilder tries to guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Wilder’s side ran out 2-0 winners over Preston North End in their Championship opener and Adam Davies was between the sticks.

Sheffield United want another goalkeeper though in the shape of Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper and have just been in with a fresh bid.

The new offer is short of Argyle’s valuation of Cooper and comes in at around £3m.

Sheffield United though want a quick answer from Plymouth over whether the bid will be accepted.

The Blades will turn their attentions elsewhere if they cannot get a deal for Cooper over the line quickly.

Brighton shot-stopper Carl Rushworth is one possible option for the Bramall Lane side.

Plymouth are in action later today as they start their Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday.