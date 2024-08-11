Sheffield United are now ‘well down the line’ with the capture of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon, raising question marks over whether Norwich City can hijack the deal.

Crystal Palace have made the decision that Rak-Sakyi can depart on a loan deal and are unwilling to sell him.

They have rejected interest in permanent deals from Southampton and Leeds United.

Rak-Sakyi is wanted by Sheffield United, who have agreed a loan fee with the winger and are prepared to give him a big pay rise.

Now Norwich have come in for the winger as they fear losing Jonathan Rowe.

Rowe is wanted by Marseille and Leeds, but Norwich may find getting Rak-Sakyi to be something they cannot do.

Sheffield United are now ‘well down the line’ with the capture of the winger.

He is likely to be in the thick of a promotion battle if he joins the Blades and would add to Chris Wilder’s increasingly impressive squad.

The Blades will be looking to stay the course and guard against hijacks.