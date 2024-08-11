Key Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has admitted there is no change to his contractual situation.

Van Dijk has now moved inside the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool and will be able to speak to interested clubs from January.

Liverpool have yet to offer the commanding defender fresh terms to extend his stay at Anfield, something which has raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Van Dijk admits there has been no change on his contract situation and said, via the Athletic: “There’s no changes at the moment.”

The defender is keen for Liverpool, who have not made a single signing all summer long, to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

“I think that we should make some signings based on how long the season will go.

“I think they’re working behind the scenes and I’m fully convinced and trust in the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“I have to trust and we’ll see what happens.”

Liverpool’s often limited work in recent transfer windows has attracted criticism, but the club are currently trying to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.