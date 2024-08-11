Top Championship sides are keen on landing one of West Ham United’s up and coming talents on a loan deal, according to ExWHUemployee.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been hard at work with signings and there may be even more arrivals before the window closes.

Fresh faces though could be a source of concern for young players trying to break through into the team on a regular basis.

Midfield talent George Earthy got into West Ham’s team towards the end of the season and featured in three of their last six Premier League games.

Earthy also turned out in the last 16 clash in the Europa League against Freiburg.

Chances for the midfielder could be limited in the new season though.

Top Championship clubs are watching closely as they would like to sign Earthy on loan.

He also has interest from clubs abroad and it remains to be seen what Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui chooses to do with Earthy.