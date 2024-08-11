Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes that much like Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matthew Craig, Patrick Kelly, the new loan signing from West Ham, can operate both as a number six and number eight.

The League Tow side, that had Tottenham academy graduate Craig in their team last season, secured a move to sign Kelly on loan from West Ham on Thursday.

It is the youngster’s first move away from his parent club after having arrived from Northern Irish side Coleraine in 2022.

The Doncaster Rovers manager has high hopes for the player and believes that he can operate both as a defensive as well as a box-to-box midfielder.

From that aspect, McCann feels that Kelly is similar to Tottenham’s Craig.

Giving an insight into his club’s attempts at getting hold of the player McCann told his club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get PK.

“He’s a lad we’ve watched a lot of and we had to wait patiently as he’s been with the West Ham first team all of pre-season.

“He’s capable of playing in the six or eight in our midfield – very much in the mould of Matty Craig.

“He’s flourished at U21 level with Northern Ireland and has been drafted into training camps with the senior team.

“What we like is that he’s excellent on the ball and an all-action type that can jump and press and recover with ease.

“He can also beat people which is very important for us.”

Kelly has played in a total of 20 Under-23 Premier League games for West Ham, making four goal contributions.