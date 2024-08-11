Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has now arrived in Italy to seal a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been working on reaching an agreement with Tottenham for Royal for several weeks.

An agreement with Spurs proved difficult to do, while the player quickly gave his consent to switching to the San Siro.

L’arrivo di Emerson Royal a Milano pic.twitter.com/NECPDxmDbX — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 11, 2024

Now a deal is in place and Royal has been pictured arriving in Italy as he prepares to complete the move.

On Monday morning, Royal will be put through his medical paces by AC Milan.

He is then expected to put pen to paper and officially end his association with Tottenham by joining the Rossoneri.

Tottenham will receive around €15m from selling the defender, who struggled to win over Ange Postecoglou.

It means further cash into the kitty for Tottenham and another wage off the payroll in north London.