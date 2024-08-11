West Ham United are retaining their interest in Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier in the event that they cannot sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers do have a deal in place with Manchester United for Wan-Bissaka and have been expecting to give him a medical.

An issue has arisen though as Wan-Bissaka has been unable to yet finalise the terms of his departure from Old Trafford as he seeks a payoff.

That has delayed the medical and West Ham want to remain ready to react to all eventualities.

If Wan-Bissaka does not join, they could turn to Newcastle full-back Trippier, a player they retain an interest in.

The Magpies are open to letting Trippier move on this summer for the right price.

West Ham also still have an interest in Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, but he is keen to join Manchester United.

Manchester United are expected to sign the Bayern Munich man once they have sold Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.