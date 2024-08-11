West Ham United have identified French defender Nathan Zeze as a bright prospect for the future, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been hugely busy in the transfer market in recent days with Jean-Clair Todibo, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug all added to the ranks.

Work in the transfer market has not stopped for the club though and they continue to identify and track targets.

Young Nantes defender Zeze is a player who is on West Ham’s radar and regarded as a promising talent.

Just 19 years old, Zeze has already broken through into Nantes’ senior side and made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

The centre-back is a player who is firmly on West Ham’s radar.

Whether the Hammers make a move for him this summer is likely to depend on departures and Nayef Aguerd is a defender the club are open to offers for.

West Ham would be looking to recoup the sum they paid for Aguerd, who has interest from France and Saudi Arabia, though no official approach has been made of late.