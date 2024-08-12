Arsenal have added a sell-on clause to Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s potential transfer to Genoa, according to the BBC.

The 20-year-old full-back came through the Gunners youth academy and he has been sent out on multiple loan spells away from Arsenal.

Norton-Cuffy has played in the English lower tiers and now he is on the verge of leaving the Emirates Stadium on a permanent deal.

Last season he played for Championship side Millwall where he made 40 league appearances and registered six-goal contributions in the process.

Arsenal are now set to sell Norton-Cuffy to Serie A club Genoa in the coming days and will receive a package worth £3.5m for the 20-year-old.

It has been suggested that the Premier League side have included a sell-on clause in Norton-Cuffy’s potential deal to the Italian club.

His medical tests are booked for later this week before he completes his permanent switch to Serie A.

The Gunners have already sold Mika Biereth and Emile Smith Rowe this summer with Norton-Cuffy also set to follow the exit door, it remains to be seen where Arsenal will reinvest the money by the end of this month.