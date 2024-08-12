Paris Saint-Germain are keeping Aston Villa target Lutsharel Geertruida on standby at this stage of the summer transfer window.

The Feyenoord defender is expected to move on from the Rotterdam club in the ongoing transfer window.

Aston Villa are pushing hard to take him to the Midlands and have been in talks with Feyenoord and the player’s representatives over a proposed transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain made an offer for him last month but have not made any concrete moves since then.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Parisians have kept the defender’s pursuit on standby.

The French champions are working hard to get a deal over the line for talented young winger Desire Doue.

They have already signed centre-back Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt to strengthen their defence.

They remain interested in the Dutchman but for the moment, a deal to sign him on the back burner.

It is unclear whether Geertruida is prepared to wait for PSG or take up an offer to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.