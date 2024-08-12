Bournemouth have their eyes on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur new boy Dominic Solanke, according to talkSPORT.

Solanke was the top scorer at Bournemouth last season, scoring 19 times in the Premier League for the Cherries.

They have sold the forward to Spurs for a club-record fee of £65m and are now actively looking to secure a replacement.

Andoni Iraola is looking at several options as they seek to replace their top goalscorer for last season.

And it has been claimed that Nketiah is one of the names on their shortlist at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Marseille have been interested in the Gunner but Arsenal rejected a couple of offers from them and the French giants are now looking to sign Elye Wahi from Lens.

Arsenal are prepared to sell him for the right price and Bournemouth have money to spend following Solanke’s departure.

It remains to be seen whether their interest translates into a concrete offer for the Arsenal striker in the coming days.