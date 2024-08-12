The camp of one of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars are looking to ‘unblock’ his exit amid Spurs’ stance being one of only being prepared to sell him.

Spurs have just splashed the cash by signing striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth on a deal which could cost as much as £65m.

The club have also continued to trim surplus stars from the ranks with Emerson Royal being sold to AC Milan.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is down the pecking order in north London and is keen to move on amid offers from Aston Villa and Real Betis.

Spurs will only sell him and, according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Lo Celso’s camp are working on that.

The Argentine’s camp want to ‘unblock’ the situation so Lo Celso can depart.

Ange Postecoglou is not counting on the Argentine and Lo Celso is keen to go.

Whether Tottenham will stick to their stance of only wanting to sell him until the end of the window remains to be seen.