Celtic are the ‘latest club’ to start to track a winger at an English Championship side this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Bhoys are now rapidly closing in on securing the services of Adam Idah from Norwich City, with the striker having been a key target following his successful loan at Parkhead last term.

They could do further business with Norwich though as now Celtic have joined the hunt for winger Abu Kamara.

Celtic are claimed to be the ‘latest club’ who are monitoring the situation of the winger.

Kamara, who is now inside the final year of his deal at Carrow Road, spent last season on loan at Portsmouth and played a big role in helping Pompey get promoted from League One.

He was trusted regularly by boss John Mousinho and scored eight goals, as well as assisting ten times, as he featured in all 46 league games.

When taking into account all competitions, the 21-year-old made a total of 21 goal contributions at Pompey.

Kamara came off the bench for Norwich in their Championship opener away at Oxford United at the weekend.

Following Idah up to Celtic could be an attractive proposition for Kamara, but whether the Bhoys will make a bid for him is so far unclear.