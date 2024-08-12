Celtic have finally managed to agree a fee with Norwich City to take their long-term target Adam Idah back to Glasgow, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Idah impressed during his short spell with the Scottish champions last season, finishing with eleven goal contributions in 19 appearances overall.

Celtic wanted him to return to the club but their efforts took time to bear fruit.

They initially offered Norwich City £4m plus add-ons for Idah – a bid that was rejected by the Championship club.

Celtic though waited patiently and now they have come up with a fresh offer that has managed to convince Norwich City.

Celtic will play the Canaries for an initial fee of £8.5m with another £1m to be paid as add-ons.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side will also pocket 15 per cent of any future price Celtic are able to accumulate from the sale of Idah in the future.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Bhoys can wrap up a deal to take him back to the club.