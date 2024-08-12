Chelsea could be forced to listen to offers for Newcastle United-linked winger Noni Madueke in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues’ transfer window plans have been upended since their pursuit of Samu Omorodion fell off a cliff on Sunday night.

Chelsea are now working on a deal for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix who is prepared to take a pay cut to return to Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has attracted interest from Juventus but his £300,000 a week contract is a major stumbling block toward any move.

If Felix joins Chelsea, and Sterling remains at Stamford Bridge, the club could have a decision to make on Madueke.

Newcastle are considering making a move for the Chelsea winger if they manage to sell Miguel Almiron before the end of the window.

Chelsea could be forced to listen to offers for the attacker, given the bloated nature of their squad at the moment.

The club hope to reduce the first-team squad to a manageable size before the window closes in a little over two weeks.