Conor Gallagher’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea has fallen through at this stage of the window, it has been claimed in Spain.

Samu Omorodion’s move to Chelsea was called off on Sunday night after the Blues tried to make some last-minute changes in the agreement.

Contrary to claims, the Spaniard is still in London but is now waiting for offers from some of his other suitors.

The collapse of the Omorodion deal was expected to affect Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Gallagher as well.

The midfielder is in Spain to complete the move but according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, the deal for him to join Atletico Madrid is off.

With Omorodion not joining Chelsea, Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Gallagher has fallen through.

There are suggestions that Chelsea are thinking about signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in a bid to revive Gallagher’s move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, as things stand, Gallagher will not be joining the Spanish giants in the ongoing transfer window.