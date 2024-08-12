Turkish giants Galatasaray retain interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, even though they have yet to get close to his valuation, according to Sky Sports News.

McTominay’s future at Manchester United has been under the scanner in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fulham identified him as one of their top midfield targets earlier in the window and failed with as many as three bids for the Scotland international.

It has been claimed that Fulham are unlikely to table another offer for the midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

Galatasaray have continued to remain interested in snapping up the Manchester United star this summer.

However, the Turkish giants are yet to get close to matching Manchester United’s valuation with any of their verbal offers

Manchester United want somewhere between £25m and £30m before agreeing to sell the Scotland star.

The impending arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui will take Manchester United to four new signings this summer.

They still want to sign a number 6 but that could depend on the departure of one of their midfield men this summer.