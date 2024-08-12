Southampton will earn up to €15m from the sale of Armel Bella-Kotchap after agreeing a deal with Hoffenheim, with the medical ‘now crucial’.

The Bundesliga side have moved quickly to get Bella-Kotchap through the door, anticipating competition from other clubs.

They now have a deal in place for the former Bochum defender with Southampton and are now to give him a medical.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Southampton will earn up to €15m from selling Bella-Kotchap to Hoffenheim.

The defender was on loan in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven last term, but saw injuries disrupt his chance to make an impact.

It is suggested that the medical is ‘now crucial’ in the deal for Hoffenheim to sign Bella-Kotchap.

Hoffenheim want to be clear that there are no injury issues with the Southampton defender they should worry about.

The medical has been scheduled for Tuesday and Bella-Kotchap has agreed a contract running until 2028.