Italian side Atalanta have gone in with another proposal for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, but face needing to improve it further.

O’Riley is the man that Atalanta want to come in and replace Teun Koopmeiners, who is expected to be sold to Juventus once a midfielder arrives in Bergamo.

Getting O’Riley out of Celtic though has proven to be hugely difficult and Atalanta have failed with multiple bids.

Now, in the last few hours, Atalanta have submitted a new bid to Celtic for O’Riley, according to Sky Italia.

The bid is an improved offer, however it is still expected to be rejected.

Atalanta look to still have more to do to win the race for O’Riley, who has also attracted interest from other clubs, including Brighton.

Brendan Rodgers has continued to play O’Riley for Celtic despite the transfer interest and he started at the weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

O’Riley is believed to have an outline agreement on personal terms in place with Atalanta in the event that an offer is accepted.