Marseille have told Arsenal that they consider the deal for striker Eddie Nketikah to be dead, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French giants have been negotiating with Arsenal to try to find an acceptable agreement to take Nketiah to the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of Nketiah and keen to have him at his disposal in the new campaign.

However, Arsenal are looking for €30m to let Nketiah go and that is something Marseille, who have had offers turned down, cannot accept.

The French giants have now told Arsenal that from their end, the deal is dead.

They have no intention of proceeding with the swoop on the terms demanded by Arsenal.

Marseille could now switch their attention towards alternative options.

Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is an attacker that Marseille have been chasing and, having had a bid turned down by the Canaries, are expected to go in with a fresh offer soon.