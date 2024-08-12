Crystal Palace are fans of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, while Aston Villa have expressed an interest in him, according to the BBC.

Palace are assessing what their options would be in the transfer market in the event that they lose Marc Guehi to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have now put in a third offer for Guehi and are hoping it will be enough to take him to St James’ Park.

Crystal Palace are admirers of Chelsea’s Chalobah and could move for him, however Aston Villa have expressed an interest.

Chalobah though is currently not at the top of Villa’s list of targets.

Aston Villa could sell Diego Carlos to Fulham, with the Cottagers currently chasing the signature of the former Sevilla man.

Chalobah is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and they are actively looking to move him on before the transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old has been banished from Chelsea’s first team facilities as the club make it clear they are not counting on him for the new season.