Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has denied any interest in signing departing Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper on a free transfer, insisting that the defender is not one they are looking at.

Cooper was made an offer to continue at Leeds this summer after his contract expired, but he has not taken it up so far and appears to be looking at other options.

Newly-promoted Championship club Portsmouth have been recently credited with an interest in Cooper.

However, the Pompey boss has insisted that there is no truth to those links and the 32-year-old is not someone they are looking at.

“There’s nothing in that”, Mousinho told The News when asked about Cooper.

Praising Cooper for his level of experience, Mousinho added: “Liam is a fantastic player with massive Premier League pedigree.

“But, as far as we are concerned, that’s not one we have been looking at at all.”

Portsmouth though remain on the hunt for a new central defender as Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole remain sidelined with injuries.

With deadline day fast approaching, it remains to be seen how quickly they can act to sign new players.