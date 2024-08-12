Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is under consideration at one of the Premier League’s giants as a possible option, according to Sky Sports News.

The hitman is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and Everton, who held talks with Newcastle United about him earlier this summer, are open to a sale.

Now Calvert-Lewin could have another possible exit route from Goodison and it would be to one of the league’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United have discussed internally the possibility of going for Calvert-Lewin.

The issue for the Red Devils is that they have other priorities at present and signing another striker is down the pecking order of considerations.

However, if there are sales then they could look to raid Everton for him.

Sean Dyche has added to his squad this summer, but would want time to replace Calvert-Lewin if he did go.

The Everton boss is currently in the process of preparing his team for their Premier League opener against Brighton at Goodison Park.