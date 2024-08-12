Exeter City look likely to beat Wycombe Wanderers, Cheltenham Town and Grimsby Town to the signature of West Ham United talent Gideon Kodua, according to ExWHUemployee.

Hammers prospect Kodua had a stint on loan at Wycombe in League One last season as he continued his development.

The attacker made ten appearances in League One during the course of his time at Wycombe.

Wycombe have been looking at bringing Kodua back, while Cheltenham Town, Grimsby and Exeter are also keen.

It is Exeter who look to have won the day and they are likely to sign Kodua on loan for the season.

A move to Exeter will mean a return to League One for Kodua as he bids to again cut his teeth in the third tier.

The attacker scored over 20 goals for West Ham in the Under-18 Premier League, while he also found the back of the net in the Premier League 2.

West Ham will be watching closely to see how the 19-year-old handles a full season in League One.