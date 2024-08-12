Aris Salonika have secured an option to buy in an agreement to sign one of Rangers’ stars on a loan deal.

Philippe Clement is continuing to reshape his squad and further changes are expected to happen before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Todd Cantwell has asked to leave, while Cyriel Dessers continues to attract attention, but Ianis Hagi would like to stay.

One player who appears certain to depart is midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is now in Greece to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Aris Salonika.

He recently spent time on loan in Brazil at Cruzeiro.

Aris have secured an option to buy in the loan agreement, and according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, it is set at €2.4m.

Cifuentes will now be looking to come through the medical without an issue and then sign a loan deal with Aris.

Aris managed a finish of fifth in the Greek Super League last season, but missed out on a spot in Europe; they lost in the Greek Cup final to Panathinaikos.