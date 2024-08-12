Juventus are growing optimistic about getting a deal done to secure the signature of Newcastle United-linked winger Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

Gonzalez has been on Newcastle’s shortlist of targets in the ongoing transfer window and has admirers on Tyneside.

However, Newcastle are yet to make a decision on whether to pursue his signature and are now facing the risk of losing out on signing him this summer.

Juventus are pushing hard to sign the Argentinian in time to have him in their team for the opening league game in a week’s time.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are growing confident of securing a deal in the coming days.

A broad agreement worth €30m is already in place between Juventus and Fiorentina for the Argentinian’s transfer.

The two clubs are discussing the prospect of including players in the operation but that could delay the deal.

Juventus are now plotting to have a clear agreement in place for Gonzalez’s transfer without any makeweights.

Personal terms are already in place and Gonzalez is keen to move to Turin in the ongoing transfer window.