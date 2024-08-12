Leeds United are ‘still in contention’ to sign Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe, despite big competition from Marseille, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites are trying to replace Crysencio Summerville, who left for West Ham United earlier this summer.

Canaries forward Rowe is their top target to replace Summerville but they have competition and Norwich are not keen to let him go.

The Elland Road outfit are facing stern competition from Ligue 1 giants Marseille for Rowe’s signature.

Leeds have held talks with Norwich and even submitted a bid to sign Rowe but the offer was nowhere near Norwich’s valuation of the player.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side also sent a bid in for Rowe last Friday but the Canaries also did not accept the offer and the attacker then pulled out of Norwich’s season opener against Oxford United.

With Rowe’s future up in the air, the Whites are ‘still in contention’ with Marseille to land the player from Carrow Road.

Rowe is a player that Leeds rate and they have not waved the white flag in the chase to bring him in.

Marseille however are fierce competition.