Leeds United ‘fear’ one of their key targets going elsewhere as they become increasingly keen to replace Crysencio Summerville, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites let Archie Gray go earlier in the summer to Tottenham Hotspur and hopes were high that the sale might allow the club to hold on to last year’s Championship Player of the Season, Summerville.

West Ham though were able to trigger a clause in the Dutchman’s contract and take him to the Premier League.

Leeds want Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe to replace Summerville, but have been unable to agree a fee with the Canaries and now Marseille are in the mix.

The Whites have also been trying to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace, however are losing out to Sheffield United.

And Nixon explained that the ‘way they tried so hard’ to sign Rak-Sakyi, ‘tells me they fear Rowe going elsewhere’.

Leeds may be forced to switch to another winger target if Rowe does indeed go to the Stade Velodrome.

Rowe pulled out of Norwich’s squad to face Oxford United at the weekend on the day of the game.

He has been demoted to train with the Under-21s as a result.