Leicester City are set to pay Galatasaray a loan fee of just under €10m to take Crystal Palace target Wilfried Zaha back to England and will also have an option to buy the player at the end of the spell.

Zaha played 30 matches in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig winning campaign but found his opportunities limited towards the end of the season.

He has been open to returning to the Premier League as a result and former side Crystal Palace have explored a deal for him.

They were quickly overtaken by Leicester though, who have put in a big push for Zaha and held extensive talks with Galatasaray.

In fact, the Foxes have now managed to convince Galatasaray to loan the player to them for the 2024/25 season.

According to Turkish outlet Radyospor, Leicester are set to pay the Turkish giants a loan fee of just under €10m for Zaha’s services.

The English club will also have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.

How much Leicester might have to pay to sign Zaha on a permanent deal next summer is unclear.

It now remains to be seen whether Steve Cooper’s side manage to wrap up the deal in time to have the player available for their season-opener against Brentford on Sunday.