Leicester City have not been in contact with a club over signing a star who scored 33 goals across all competitions last season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Foxes boss Steve Cooper is keen for more attacking bite as he looks for his side to stay well away from relegation trouble in the Premier League.

They have a number of irons in the fire, including Czech attacker Adam Hlozek, who they are trying to sign from Bayer Leverkusen.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is another player that Leicester have had an interest in.

They have not though made any contact with Blackburn Rovers about rivalling Ipswich Town for Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics was in sensational form for Blackburn over the course of last season and scored 33 times across all competitions.

He scored three times against the Foxes in the Championship, striking in both league meetings.

Ipswich have been holding talks with Blackburn to sign him, but even though they have yet to reach an agreement it seems unlikely they will have to worry about competition from Leicester.

Szmodics came off the bench to score in Blackburn’s Championship opener last week.