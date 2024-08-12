Leicester City are in advanced negotiations to secure a deal for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Adam Hlozek, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper is aware of the need to sign forwards this summer in order to give Leicester a proper chance to survive in the Premier League next season.

Leicester have been scouring the market for an attacker and Hlozek has emerged as a top target for the club.

The Czech Republic international was a bit part player last season and Leverkusen have been keen to move him on this summer.

It has been claimed that negotiations are at an advanced stage for Leicester to sign the Czech in the ongoing transfer window.

The talks have entered the home stretch as Leicester look to agree a loan plus obligation to buy deal with Leverkusen.

The Foxes are pressing hard to get the agreement in place to sign the striker this summer.

Leicester are also in talks with the player’s representatives to thrash out personal terms on a contract.