Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek is yet to give his final approval to a proposed move to Leicester City in the ongoing transfer window.

It emerged earlier today that Leicester are in advanced negotiations to sign the Czech forward this summer.

The talks have been progressing rapidly between the two clubs and it has been claimed that a deal is now in place for Leicester to potentially sign Hlozek.

Leicester have agreed to sign the forward on a loan deal with an obligation to buy set at the figure of €17m to €18m.

Leverkusen are keen to move on the forward, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, personal terms between the player and Leicester are still not in place.

The Foxes are still in negotiations with the player and his representatives over working out an agreement.

It has been claimed that a few more details need to be worked out before the striker and his camp give their approval to the move.

There is confidence at both clubs that Hlozek will move to Leicester City in the coming days.

Whether Leicester can do the deal in time to register him for their Premier League opener though is open to question.