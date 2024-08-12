Martin Zubimendi has rejected an offer to join Liverpool in favour of staying at Real Sociedad this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

The pressure has been building on the Spaniard to take a decision amidst Liverpool’s push to take him to Anfield.

The Reds were waiting patiently as the midfielder continued to ponder for days over a decision over his future.

Real Sociedad further cranked up the pressure when they made it apparent to the player that he would have to personally trigger his €60m clause to leave the club.

It seems Sociedad’s pressure has worked as according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Zubimendi will not be leaving La Real in the ongoing transfer window.

He received a ‘dizzying offer’ on his table from Liverpool who were prepared to pay the €60m fee.

However, Zubimendi turned down Liverpool in favour of continuing at Real Sociedad next season.

The midfielder was in a sea of doubts about leaving La Real and finally decided against a departure.

Liverpool will now have to look elsewhere.