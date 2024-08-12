Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has now come under serious consideration as an option at Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish club have been looking to sell the goalkeeper this summer but his future remains unresolved with little over two weeks left in the window.

The track leading to Newcastle United faded away earlier in the window but he could still end up in the Premier League in the next fortnight.

Mamardashvili has been on Liverpool’s radar and they have been thinking about signing him and then loaning him out.

And now matters have progressed as Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ that option.

Alisson is the clear first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield and Caoimhin Kelleher is still at Liverpool.

However, the Reds are plotting to sign the Valencia goalkeeper for a deal worth €30m and then loan him out for the season.

A final decision has not been made but the club are discussing the prospect of signing the Valencia shot-stopper.

Alisson could leave Liverpool next summer and Mamardashvili then slot in.