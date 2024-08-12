Liverpool are unlikely to sign a defensive midfielder following being snubbed by Spain star Martin Zubimendi, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds pushed hard to convince the Spain midfielder to leave Real Sociedad and join them in the ongoing transfer window.

They offered to increase his wages massively and were ready to trigger the €60m release clause in his Sociedad contract.

However, the midfielder has decided to turn down an opportunity to move to Anfield in favour of staying put at the Anoeta.

It has been claimed that it is unlikely that Liverpool will now try to sign another defensive midfielder.

Signing a number 6 has been on the club’s agenda this summer and Zubimendi was the top target.

However, with the Spaniard not keen to join Liverpool will now shift their focus away from recruiting a defensive midfielder.

Arne Slot will have to trust the options he has in his squad to play in that role as he will likely not be getting a new player for that position.